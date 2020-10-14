Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.