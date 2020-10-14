Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 0.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

