Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $71.26 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $71.26 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,167,455 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.