CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $994.72 million, a PE ratio of 641.29 and a beta of 1.43. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CEVA by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CEVA by 196.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

