CEVA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 612 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

CEVA opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $994.72 million, a P/E ratio of 641.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

