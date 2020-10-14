CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

GIB stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 43.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 48.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 23.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.