Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.88. Chesterfield Resources shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,383,332 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 million and a PE ratio of -11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.46.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

