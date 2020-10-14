Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

