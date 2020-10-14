Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Chevron were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.