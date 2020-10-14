CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 3,911,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,344,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

