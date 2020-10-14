Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,175.74.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,325.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,274.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,062.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

