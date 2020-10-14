Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $751.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,175.74.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,325.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,274.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,062.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 147.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.