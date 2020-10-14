Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $1,580.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up from $1,282.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,173.83.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,325.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,274.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,062.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

