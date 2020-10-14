Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNK. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cinemark by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 81,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cinemark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

