Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 119.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 5,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 303,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Shares of CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

