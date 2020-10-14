Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($60,948.52). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 7,987 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £27,874.63 ($36,418.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 42,987 shares of company stock worth $13,852,463 in the last ninety days.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

