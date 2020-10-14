Citigroup Upgrades Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) to Buy

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCMGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.77. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

