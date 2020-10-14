Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFG stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

