Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

Clorox stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.