Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 23%

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) rose 23% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 26,967,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 4,466,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,653,630 shares of company stock worth $104,185,692. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 118,591.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 592,958 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

