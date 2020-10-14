Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

