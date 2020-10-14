Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 149,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 82,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 275,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.