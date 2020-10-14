Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

