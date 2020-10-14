COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.09.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

