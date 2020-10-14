Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Down to $610.00

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $610.00, but opened at $590.00. Cohort shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 10,264 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 million and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 620.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £9,842.50 ($12,859.29).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

