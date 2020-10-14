Colabor Group (GCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 15th.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.46 million during the quarter.

TSE GCL opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.63. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

