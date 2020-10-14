Colliers Secur. Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crexendo in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

