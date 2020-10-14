Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58. 1,099,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,320,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

The company has a market cap of $535.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

