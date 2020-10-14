Comparing Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) & Spectrum Brands (OTCMKTS:SPB)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hoku and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.80 billion 0.70 $471.90 million $2.86 21.67

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Risk and Volatility

Hoku has a beta of -9.95, suggesting that its stock price is 1,095% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hoku and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 4 3 0 2.43

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $52.14, suggesting a potential downside of 15.87%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Hoku.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands -1.86% 11.34% 3.19%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Hoku on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoku Company Profile

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Global Pet Supplies segment provides dog, cat, and small animal food and treats; clean-up and training aid products and accessories; and pet health and grooming products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, GloFish, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. It also offers aquariums and aquatic health supplies under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, and Instant Ocean brand names. The company's Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest controls under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides under the Cutter and Repel brands. Its Global Auto Care segment offers protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes under the Armor All brand; automotive fuel and oil additives, and functional fluids under the STP brand name; and do-it-yourself air conditioner recharge products, refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories under the A/C PRO brand. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. The company is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

