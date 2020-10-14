Comparing Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) & Enterprise Informatics (NYSE:EINF)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leidos and Enterprise Informatics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $11.09 billion 1.13 $667.00 million $5.17 17.06 Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Volatility and Risk

Leidos has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leidos and Enterprise Informatics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 13 0 2.87 Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $117.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Enterprise Informatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.26% 23.81% 7.71% Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Leidos beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces an image using a low radiation dose. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Enterprise Informatics Company Profile

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

