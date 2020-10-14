Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

CTG stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.