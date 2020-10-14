Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.