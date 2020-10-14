Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

