Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 5.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $382.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

