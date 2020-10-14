Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $382.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.31. The company has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

