Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $350.26 million, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

