Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $41.07

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $41.07 or 0.00359990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00269274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.01487045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00152564 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

