Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 23rd

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

