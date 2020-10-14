Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.