Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CS. CIBC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

