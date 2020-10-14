Credit Suisse Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $106.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2,099.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,167,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,724 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.