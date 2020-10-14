Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

PTVE opened at $14.01 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

In related news, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Also, CFO Michael Ragen bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. Insiders have acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 over the last 90 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

