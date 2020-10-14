Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

