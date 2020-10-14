Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

