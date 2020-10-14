Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $382.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

