Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 112 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

