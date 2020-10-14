Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 270 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 33,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

