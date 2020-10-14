Crewe Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 19.8% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 77,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

