Crewe Advisors LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

