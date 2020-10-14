Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 307.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 342.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,108,000 after buying an additional 373,100 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

